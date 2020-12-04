Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Federal court restores DACA program, orders DHS to begin accepting new applicants

The judge fully restored the Obama-era program, after the Trump administration has sought to end it since September 2017.

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children are again able to apply for DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a federal judge in Brooklyn ruled Friday evening. 

U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis fully restored the Obama-era program, after the Trump administration has sought to end it since September 2017. The judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to begin accepting first-time applications on Monday.

The administration can now appeal to a federal appeals court or go to the Supreme Court for temporary relief from enforcement of the judge’s order.

