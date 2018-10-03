FBI’s Kavanaugh report will be available for senators, some aides to view Thursday morning, Fox News learns

Senators and some aides will be able to start looking at the FBI’s background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday morning, Fox News confirmed Wednesday.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., will be able to look at the report first.

The bureau's investigation, ordered last week by President Trump, was designed to look into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kavanaugh, who has been accused by three women of separate alleged incidents. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come foward, testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims.

Two senior Senate sources told Fox News earlier that the report isn’t expected to be released publicly. Instead, the FBI is expected to send a single copy of the supplemental report on Kavanaugh to the Hill, where it will be kept in a safe in the Senate Judiciary Committee. All 100 senators and nine staffers will be authorized to read it.

Earlier Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied a request made by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to approve a briefing by FBI agents on the bureau’s background investigation (BI).

In a letter to Schumer, McConnell said a briefing "would be unprecedented and irregular" and suggested that such a maneuver would be a tactic intended to stall a vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.

“And, in all candor, I believe it would be used to further delay this nomination—a goal about which you and your Democratic colleagues have been abundantly clear and single-minded in pursuing,” McConnell wrote.

