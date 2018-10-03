FBI’s Kavanaugh report will be available for senators, some aides to view Thursday morning, Fox News learns

Senators and some aides will be able to start looking at the FBI’s background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday morning, Fox News confirmed Wednesday.

The bureau's investigation, ordered last week by President Trump, was looking into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kavanaugh, who has been accused by three women of separate alleged incidents. Christine Blasey Ford, the first women to come foward, testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims.

Two senior Senate sources told Fox News earlier that the report isn’t expected to be released publicly: the FBI is expected to send a single copy of the supplemental report on Kavanaugh to the Hill, where it will be kept in a safe in the Senate Judiciary Committee. All 100 senators and nine staffers will be authorized to read it.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.