FBI asks to interview Hunter Biden ex-associate Bobulinski, Senate committee says

The FBI has asked former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski to sit for an interview Friday, Bobulinski's lawyers told the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which released a statement Friday.

The FBI has also asked Bobulinski, who went on the record Thursday to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of lying about his involvement with his son's business dealings, to turn over copies of his phones.

The FBI declined to comment to Fox News "in keeping with our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation."

WHO IS TONY BOBULINSKI, HUNTER BIDEN'S FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATE?

The Senate Homeland Security Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, which have been investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings, said their interview with Bobulinski scheduled for Friday morning was postponed.

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months," Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said.

“I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings,” said Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin.

Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, confirmed in a statement Thursday that the email is "genuine."

HUNTER'S EX-PARTNER RECOUNTS MEETING JOE BIDEN, CLAIMS FAMILY 'PARANOID' ABOUT HIDING FORMER VP'S INVOLVEMENT

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

"The reference to 'the Big Guy' in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden," Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News. Biden’s tax returns, released in September, revealed no personal business interests in China.

Bobulinski said he is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained "was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family." He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar, who was listed as the sender of the email.

The Biden campaign fired back, calling the accusations a "desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign." Bobulinski was a guest of President Trump at Thursday night's presidential debate.

"Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to Fox News. "He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SLAMS HUNTER BIDEN ASSOCIATE'S CLAIMS ABOUT OVERSEAS BUSINESS AS 'DESPERATE, PATHETIC FARCE'

Gilliar, one of the partners involved in SinoHawk Holdings, told the Wall Street Journal he is "unaware of any involvement at anytime of the former Vice President."

"The activity in question never delivered any project revenue," Gilliar told the Journal, regarding the 2017 discussions.

Bobulinski claimed he met with Joe Biden regarding his son's business ventures, and in an event with reporters Thursday before the debate where he declined to take questions, he presented three phones he claimed contained corroborating evidence.

"I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line," Bobulinski said Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and John Roberts contributed to this report.