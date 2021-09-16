Fauci flip-flop on vaccine mandate hammered in new RNC ad

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) is releasing a new video hammering President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for his flip-flops on vaccine mandates.

The ad, first obtained by Fox News, features several clips highlighting Fauci's previous statements casting doubt on federal coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"There's no secret that I feel that we should not have central [vaccine] mandates from the federal government," Fauci said just last month while encouraging businesses to "seriously consider the idea of mandating vaccination in the enterprise for which they are responsible whether that's a university or a place of business."

"I don't see it on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person's freedom to make their own choice of their own health," Fauci said in another highlight from July 2020.

Fauci also was noted as saying that the federal government does not "want to be mandating" vaccines and that doing so would be "unenforceable and not appropriate."

"Joe Biden and his entire administration repeatedly promised there would be no vaccine mandate. They lied – and the RNC is holding them accountable," RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott told Fox News in a Thursday statement.

The video, set to drop Thursday, comes after the Biden administration implemented broad mandates on all businesses with over 100 employees, requiring employees to either be vaccinated or regularly tested.

The Biden administration is also requiring vaccines for all federal workers and contractors. Fauci also recently backed the idea of a vaccine mandate for air travelers.

"I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," Fauci said last week.

The White House has not explicitly taken a federal vaccination requirement for air travel off the table, but with Fauci’s ability to bend Biden’s ear on health matters, the administration could sway that way if the president chooses to follow Fauci.

