Fauci berates mass outdoor gathering in South Dakota, but gives Obama's birthday bash a pass

Social media users piled on to Dr. Anthony Fauci for what many felt was a double standard when it comes to what type of gatherings he criticizes.

"No comment from St. Fauci on Obama’s soirée last night with a few hundred of his closest friends - or how about Lollapalooza last week in Chicago," one social media user said in reaction to Fauci's comments critical of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. "Or, I guess it’s SELECTIVE festivities, because the virus knows, and only attacks those who fit the Dems’ narrative."

The remarks came in response to Fauci's comments expressing concern about South Dakota's upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Sunday's "Meet the Press," with host Chuck Todd speculating the rally could become a "super spreader" event.

"I'm very concerned, Chuck, that we're going to see another surge related to that rally," Fauci said.

Fauci admitted that it was "understandable" that people "want to do the kind of things they want to do," though he called on rallygoers to consider their impact on the spread of COVID-19.

"There comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do," Fauci said.

But many social media users pointed out that Fauci did not share the same type of concerns when it came to other high-profile events.

"I have come to loathe Fauci. I cannot believe I fell for this fraud for even a minute," one user said. "Lollapalooza: Nothing. Obama birthday party: Nothing. Riding a motorcycle in the free air: SATAN'S DEVIL VIRUS WILL GET YA!"

"Love how you can catch covid only at certain events. Did it disappear last weekend at the Lollapalooza in Chicago & yesterday at Obama's birthday party," another user said. "Why do people still believe anything that comes out of Fauci's mouth?!"

Others argued that with a vaccine widely available, it was time for authorities to stop regulating such gatherings.

"There is a universally available, free vaccine that is 99.999% effective at preventing death," said commentary writer Drew Holden. "The pandemic is over. People need to get back to living."

The annual biker bash has been the subject of media scorn for two consecutive years, causing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to defend one of her state's marquee events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP