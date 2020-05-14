Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The House is returning to Washington on Friday and the sergeant-at-arms and attending physician have released strict coronavirus procedures for lawmakers.

Here are some of the new House procedural guidelines, outlined in a release from Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and Attending Physician Brian Moynihan.

Closures

Of course, the gym will remain closed. Tours of the capital will also be off-limits, and the Speaker’s Lobby will remain closed to the press. The press gallery in the House chamber will be open, however.

Face coverings

Face masks will be “strongly recommended” but not required. Face coverings, sanitizer and gloves will be available in the House chamber.

Voting

Voting will take place alphabetically in groups of 72 members at a time over an extended period. Members will be called in to vote in groups of six.

Limited floor access

During debate on legislation, only members who are scheduled to speak will be allowed onto the House floor. Members are urged to remain in their offices otherwise.

Taking the stairs encouraged

All members are encouraged to choose the stairs over the elevator. If elevator use is a necessity, the maximum capacity is one to two people.

There will be plenty of fresh air

Based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the amount of outdoor air flowing through the capital will be increased to improve ventilation and eliminate recirculation. The procedure guidelines warned of fluctuations in temperature and humidity controls.