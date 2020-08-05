Facebook removes Trump post for first time citing coronavirus misinformation rules; Twitter also clamps down

Facebook and Twitter are both taking action after saying a video shared by President Trump contains misinformation about the coronavirus.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois told FOX News in a statement.

The same clip was also shared by the Trump campaign's Twitter account - @teamtrump - and retweeted by the president himself.

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News the tweet is "in violation of the Twitter rules on COVID-19 misinformation" and that the Trump campaign will "be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again."

Trump campaign spokesperson Courtney Parella told Fox News that President Trump was "stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus."

"Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction," she added. "Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases in the United States. More than 1.5 million Americans have recovered, while more than 157,000 Americans have died.