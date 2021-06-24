Exclusive: Trump’s controversial Israel ambassador will write tell-all Memoir titled 'Sledgehammer'

Exclusive: Former President Trump's controversial ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is set to publish a tell-all memoir of his time in office entitled, "Sledgehammer," Fox News has learned.

The book is set to be released on Feb. 8, 2022 and will be published by Broadside Books, the conservative branch of Harper Collins.

The memoir will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the Trump administration brokered the Abraham Accords. Friedman will detail how he led the U.S. in its "steadfast and historic" support of Israel, which some expected to result in an "explosion of violence," according to a source at Harper Collins.

The Abraham Accords normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Kosovo and Morocco.

"The Abraham Accords will help the Middle East emerge from its lengthy history of conflict and lead the world in combatting extremism through opportunity, prosperity and hope. I wrote this book to help achieve a greater public understanding of these inspiring and critical agreements," Friedman said of the forthcoming book.

"It’s rare in politics to get a candid and thoughtful account from key players at historic moments, and we’re proud to have this one," said Harper Collins VP and Editorial Director Eric Nelson.