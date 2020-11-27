Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Exclusive: Former CIA station chief Darrell Blocker floated to lead agency under Biden, source says

The appointment would mark the first Black person to hold the esteemed intelligence position

Hollie McKay
By Hollie McKay | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: While President-elect Joe Biden has yet to announce his pick for CIA director, an array of names has been highlighted, and among them is Darrell M. Blocker -- one of the highest-serving persons of color to have served in the clandestine service, Fox News has learned.

According to a source familiar with the talks, the 32-year U.S. intelligence community veteran -- who retired in 2018 -- was approached about the position days after the election, with discussions ongoing.

The appointment, if announced and confirmed, would mark the first Black person to hold the esteemed intelligence position.

BIDEN'S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER PICK JAKE SULLIVAN TOUTED HILLARY CLINTON'S LIBYA DEBACLE

Blocker was awarded the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal upon his departure, having served four years as an Air Force analyst and an additional 28 as an operations officer in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), including nine within the executive ranks of the Senior Intelligence Service, including as chief of station and chief of Africa Division, per his official bio

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

His credentials listed online include a French language proficiency with 22 years living and working in Asia, Africa, Europe and South Asia for the CIA and the United States Air Force.

Last year, ABC News documented a storied slice of Blocker's clandestine career working undercover in Uganda, in which one of his front guises was as a singer for a local "Kampala Jazz All-Stars" band as its lead singer, something of a stretch from the Georgia native's days singing in the local Hepizah church choir. 

Darrell M. Blocker, former senior CIA officer

Blocker is serving as the chief operating officer for multinational security firm MOSAIC in addition to being the National Security Program Manager for counterterrorism company CT-Watch and on the board for two nonprofits pertaining to preventing "the exploitation of youth in foster care (Peace4Kids.org) and the human trafficking of youth and women (HumanSlavery.com)," his biography states.

CIA OFFICER KILLED DURING COMBAT IN SOMALIA

It remains unclear when Biden will select his nominee for the critical role. As it stands, there are 23 members of the Biden-Harris transition team for the Intelligence Community, nine of whom are persons of color. Yet some critics have lamented that, despite public vows for diversity in his administration, his appointments so far are a reflection of the long-running politician's inner circle.

(iStock)

BIDEN TRANSITION ARGUES AGENCY REVIEW TEAMS REPRESENT 'DIVERSITY OF IDEOLOGY AND BACKGROUND'

Recent press reports have indicated that Biden is inclined to select former Obama national security adviser Tom Donilon as CIA director. Michael Morell has also been poised as a front-runner, having served as the spy agency's acting director in both 2011 and again in 2013. However, a potential Morell nod is said to already be drawing strong opposition from the progressives in the Democratic party over past comments about the CIA's use of "enhanced interrogation," which many on the left have understood to be controversially defending the torture techniques.

A spokesperson for the Biden transition team declined to comment on any forthcoming nominations or when they would be announced. 

Hollie McKay has a been a Fox News Digital staff reporter since 2007. She has extensively reported from war zones including Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Burma, and Latin America investigates global conflicts, war crimes and terrorism around the world. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @holliesmckay
