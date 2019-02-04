Ex-WH staffer Cliff Sims: Leaks of Trump’s schedule 'disgraceful,' either serve the president or quit

The former White House staffer who raised the ire of President Donald Trump recently by writing a tell-all book about his time in the administration surprisingly sided with the president Monday in blasting a recent White House leak.

Chris Sims, author of the book “Team of Vipers,” said on the “Todd Starnes Show” that the leak of Trump's private schedules was “disgraceful.”

“I mean, imagine working in a place where you can't know if everything, like everything, you say may end up in the press. Everything you do may end up in the press, every kind of internal conversation about me, or whatever it is. You can't trust anybody and that's kind of the atmosphere in there,” Sims told Todd Starnes.

He added, “This one in particular, I think, is particularly disgraceful because it was purposefully done in a way that would portray the president as not working hard. There are a lot of legitimate criticisms of Donald Trump. That's not one of them.”

Last Tuesday, Trump tweeted that Sims was “a gofer,” “a mess” and “a low level staffer that I hardly knew.”

Sims also weighed in on accusations the president is racist.

“I say that there's nothing that I experienced in my personal time with him over two years when I thought that he was racist,” Sims told Starnes. “I do think that there are times where he's missed some opportunities to lead on the race issue and to, you know, bring racial healing and reconciliation in a way that only the president can with that kind of bully-pulpit microphone that he has. But, I never saw a single thing behind closed doors that gave me any reason to believe that, that he's racist.”

This past Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said “we have a president who is racist,” citing Trump's response to the 2017 attack in Charlottesville, Va., among other things. Brown was asked for his thoughts in light of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, apologizing but refusing to step down over a racist photo in a 1984 yearbook.