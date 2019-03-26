Ex-Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos formally asks for presidential pardon, would 'be honored to accept'

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos told Fox News Tuesday that his legal team has formally asked for a pardon from President Trump.

“My lawyers have formally asked for a pardon. If it’s granted, I would be honored to accept it,” Papadopoulos told Fox News on Tuesday.

The request from Papadopoulos’ legal team comes just days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced the completion of his probe into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

TUNE IN: PAPADOPOULOS SPEAKS OUT ABOUT MUELLER FINDINGS ON 'THE STORY,' 7 PM ET ON FOX NEWS

According to the summary of Mueller’s report, released over the weekend by Attorney General Bill Barr, the special counsel found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia, despite numerous offers.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements as part of Mueller’s investigation. The ex-foreign policy adviser served a 14-day prison sentence last year.

Papadopoulos is reportedly considering withdrawing his guilty plea.

EX-TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS SAYS FBI ASKED HIM TO WEAR A WIRE

There has been speculation over whether the president will choose to pardon any of the Trump campaign associates charged during Mueller's investigation.

Of the six Trump campaign associates indicted in Mueller’s sprawling investigation, five were charged with violating U.S.C. 1001—or making false statements.

They include: former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Papadopoulos; former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn; former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates; former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen; and former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

BULK OF MUELLER CASES AGAINST TRUMP ASSOCIATES BASED ON FALSE STATEMENTS

Former campaign manager Paul Manafort was the only Trump associate not charged with making false statements -- but rather charged with foreign lobbying, witness tampering and bank and tax fraud. Manafort is set to serve 81 months in prison.

The White House had no comment on the possibility of pardons, but in the past, has said that there has been no discussion of pardons for any of the players in the Mueller investigation.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.