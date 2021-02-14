Expand / Collapse search
Former Dem Gov. Bullock joins dark money group after railing against dark money

Steve Bullcok was termed out of office in January

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Steve Bullock, the former Democratic governor of Montana and one-time presidential candidate, has reportedly joined a super PAC tied to a dark money group despite having spoken out on the influence of dark money in elections.

The Washington Post reported Feb. 5 that Bullock, 54, is now the chairman of American Bridge 21st Century, a GOP opposition research group with a "dark money" counterpart that uses its 501 (c)(4) nonprofit status to hide the identities of its donors.

Gov. Steve Bullock speaks at a Democratic Party "Get Out The Vote" rally on Saturday in Bozeman. 

Gov. Steve Bullock speaks at a Democratic Party "Get Out The Vote" rally on Saturday in Bozeman.  ((Rachel Leather/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

The article detailed how the group is planning to pour more than $100 million into the 2022 midterm campaigns to back President Joe Biden.

Bullock, who launched a short-lived presidential campaign, blasted Biden on the campaign trail for accepting super PAC support in the presidential race.

"You don’t ‘Unite the Country’ by buying an election," Bullock said in a statement at the time. "Vice President Biden and I are fighting for similar core values, but as long as super PACs and dark money groups are able to flood our elections with millions of dollars, Washington won’t be able to make true progress on the big issues facing our country."

He had also included on his presidential campaign website: "Our nation is founded on the basic idea that every American’s voice matters. Yet too often it’s those who can cut the biggest checks who wield the greatest influence. Fighting against the toxic influence of money in politics has been the fight of Gov. Bullock’s career. And he’s just getting started."

Bullock’s campaign failed to catch fire as the field of Democratic candidates expanded to 25 at its peak. He dropped out of the race in December 2019.

As governor of Montana, Bullock helped create laws requiring transparency in state-level elections. He was even featured in the 2018 documentary film "Dark Money," which used the state of Montana as a case study in the influence of corporate money being used to influence elections.

Fox News has reached out to Bullock with a request for comment. 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

