Ex-Clinton aide blasts Dems for #MeToo 'double standard' on Cuomo and Biden accusations

Peter Daou, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, unleashed a series of attacks on Democrats, alleging they were hypocritical in their response to sexual harassment allegations lobbed at leaders in their party.

"If you're tweeting about Cuomo but gave Biden a free pass, it's not about the principles, it's about the politics," Daou tweeted on Saturday.

"#MeToo isn't there for your political convenience," he added, alluding to allegations against Biden.

His comments came as multiple Democratic officials scrutinized Cuomo and called for an investigation over allegations that he sexually harassed two former aides -- accusations he has denied. Some called for his resignation.

DEMOCRATIC CALLS FOR CUOMO TO RESIGN GROW LOUDER AMID DUELING SCANDALS

"If #AndrewCuomo should resign over #MeToo, #JoeBiden should resign over #MeToo," Daou tweeted on Saturday. "Cuomo now has two allegations against him. Biden has more than a half dozen, as well as years of inappropriate touching of girls on camera. NO DOUBLE STANDARDS."

Daou's former boss said in a Monday statement that Cuomo's accusers deserved answers, adding that she supported Attorney General Letitia James' independent investigation.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, eight women reportedly accused Biden of inappropriate conduct. That included Tara Reade, his former Senate aide, who claimed he touched her inappropriately.

"There are at least EIGHT women who accused Biden of inappropriate sexual behavior," Daou tweeted. "Not to mention years of Biden violating the boundaries of women and girls on camera."