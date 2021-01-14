Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman should be awarded Congressional Gold Medal, lawmakers say in resolution

Members of the House are looking to honor Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts during the riot on Jan. 6.

A new bipartisan resolution proposes awarding Goodman for drawing the attention of a group of protesters who had entered the Capitol building and leading them away from the Senate chambers and toward other officers. The incident was captured on video by Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic.

"Officer Eugene Goodman’s selfless and quick-thinking actions doubtlessly saved lives and bought security personnel precious time to secure and ultimately evacuate the Senate before the armed mob breached the Chamber," the resolution says. "Amid a shocking, unpatriotic attack on the Capitol, Officer Goodman’s heroism is recognized not only from members of Congress and staff but also from the American people they represent."

The resolution was introduced on Wednesday by Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., who lauded Goodman’s bravery and strategy.

"He’s a hero!" Crist said in a statement. "The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate. I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country. While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great."

The resolution is co-sponsored by Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.

"The actions of Officer Goodman were heroic and represent the best of law enforcement," Mace said. "Thanks to his valor, we are here today. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty."

"In moments of crisis, there are always individuals who rise to the occasion and put themselves in harm’s way in defense of others. On Jan. 6, 2021, one of those individuals was Officer Eugene Goodman," Cleaver said.

Prior to joining the Capitol Police, Goodman was part of the XVIII Airborne Corps and he is an Iraq combat veteran. After learning of his actions, the corps said he "is rightfully being hailed as a hero," and "was a hero long before last Wednesday."

According to the website of the House of Representatives, the Congressional Gold Medal is Congress' "highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions." All Congressional Gold Medal legislation must be co-sponsored by at least two-thirds of the members of the House and sponsored by at least 67 senators.