Eric Trump says Chicago restaurant employee spit on him: report

Eric Trump said in an interview that he was spat on by a worker at a Chicago restaurant on Tuesday night in an incident he called a “disgusting act.”

Trump told Breitbart, “For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

Reports of the alleged assault first surfaced when Mary Ann Ahern, a political reporter for NBC 5 Chicago, reported rumors on her Twitter account. She said reports indicated that the incident occurred at the Aviary cocktail bar in the city. She said the offender was in Secret Service custody.

Trump reportedly told Breitbart that it was a “purely disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that they were at the scene “assisting” the U.S. Secret Service. They did not confirm that Trump was the target. The Secret Service, representatives for Trump and the cocktail bar did not immediately respond to emails from Fox News.

Last year at the height of the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and his wife were confronted in a restaurant and were forced to make an early exit. Kirstjen Nielsen, the former Homeland Security secretary, was similarly harassed at a restaurant around that time.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report