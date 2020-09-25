Eric Trump says his father would concede election 'if he got blown out of the water'

President Trump’s son Eric addressed his father’s remarks about a peaceful transfer of power, saying Trump would concede the election if Joe Biden wins big.

“I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course, he’d concede,” the younger Trump said at a campaign event in Las Vegas. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”

The younger Trump said if “tens of thousands of ballots are found in a dumpster” or there was a similar case of voting fraud, his father would contest the results.

Trump pointed to the case of Paterson, N.J. which was forced to hold a new election for a disputed City Council seat after the race's apparent winner and a sitting councilman were charged with voter fraud in the all mail-in race.

Trump also referenced a recent interview by Hillary Clinton in which she advised Biden not to concede to Trump “under any circumstances” because Trump might contest the results. She said that the “only way” Trump could win is by “suppressing or stopping” voters or “intimidating” them into voting for him.

“I think my father’s saying the same thing: I’ll have to look at what happens,” Eric Trump said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

During the campaign stop, Trump said Democrats are “going to cheat” in the election and urged supporters to volunteer on election day.

On Wednesday a reporter asked the president: “Win, lose or draw in this election, will you commit here today for a peaceful transferal of power after the election?”Trump sidestepped the question, repeating his claim that mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud.

“We're going to have to see what happens," Trump said during the White House news conference. "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."

The reporter, Brian Karem of Playboy, pressed the president, noting the anti-police riots that have plagued some American cities over the summer.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said, referring to mail-in ballots. “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.”

Election experts do say that voting by mail can be more susceptible to fraud than casting a ballot in person. Still, they say they’ve seen no evidence of widespread fraud or that absentee balloting favors Democrats. But the massive increase in absentee balloting places an extra burden on already stressed-out state and county election officials and on a U.S. Postal Service facing financial and manpower deficits.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.