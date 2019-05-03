Eric Trump: Democrats are 'deranged,' they 'won't let it go'

Eric Trump appeared on "Hannity" Thursday and called Democrats attacking his father "deranged" and dismissed the 2020 Democratic presidential field as "weak."

"They don't have any leaders out there. These candidates all look very weak to me, I welcome running against, quite frankly, any of them and helping my father in every way we can," Trump told Sean Hannity.

Trump said the Democrats "won't let it go" with their continuous allegations against President Trump and their call for more inquiries into the Russia investigation, and that will lead his father to win in 2020.

"They are failing, Sean. They don't have a message, they don't have proper leadership, and I am telling you, he's going to win this thing again. He's going to win this thing in 2020 because they are incredibly deranged," Trump said

The Trump Organization executive vice-president also lashed out at Congress saying they were not doing their jobs and that the American people are "sick and tired" of it.

"This is what you get out of these people. They don't want to work for the American people, they don't want to do their jobs in congress. I say this as a civilian, people are sick and tired of this nonsense," Trump said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., vowed a "reckoning" Thursday after Attorney General Bill Barr boycotted a scheduled hearing, likening President Trump to a dictator and threatening the Justice Department leader with contempt.

Instead of Barr testifying on his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report Thursday the session became bizarre, one Democrat placed a prop chicken near an empty seat meant for Barr, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., ate a bucket of fried chicken while Democrats voiced their displeasure with Barr and the president.

"They want their legislators to actually work and do their jobs. That is why you see the approval rating of Congress is terrible. These people are incompetent," Trump said.