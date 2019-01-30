Eric Trump calls on his father to declare national emergency if negotiations fail

Eric Trump, son of President Trump, in an interview on "Hannity" Tuesday, said he wants his father to declare a national emergency at the border if negotiations for a wall or barrier fall through.

Trump referred to the battle with Democrats who oppose his father's request of $5.7 billion for a border wall that resulted in a 35-day partial government shutdown and the looming threat of another one in upcoming weeks.

TRUMP, DEMOCRATS REACH TEMPORARY DEAL TO END SHUTDOWN

"Let's see if they (the Democrats) were actually being truthful that once government was reopened and that they would come to the table and negotiate something that's fair," Trump said. "And honestly, if they don't, declare the emergency.

"Build the wall with the United States military because that's what people in this country want," he said.

Trump also said he wants the redoubling of efforts on legal immigration.