Eric Trump blasts Dems' giveaways to illegal immigrants, talks about spitting attack

Eric Trump says "it's a joke" that Democrats want to give free health care and other benefits to illegal immigrants and predicted the platform will "backfire" on the 2020 presidential candidates.

The son of President Trump made the remarks Saturday during an appearance on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

"When they're talking about giving illegal immigrants, people who came to this country illegally, paying for everything for everybody, not having any real proposals on how it's actually going to get paid for, how it's going to get funded, they're not taking care of the citizens of their own country," Trump told host Jeanine Pirro.

"That's a real problem and I think it's going to backfire on them," he added.

Trump's comments came in response to the first Democratic debates that took place Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami, where numerous candidates said they would provide health care benefits to illegal immigrants as well as all American citizens if elected president in 2020.

Each debate featured a different group of 10 candidates. On Thursday, all 10 candidates pledged they would give health care benefits to illegal immigrants.

"This is not about a handout," Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., insisted. "This is an insurance program. We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.

“The real problem is we shouldn't have 11 million undocumented people with no pathway to citizenship," he continued. "It makes no sense. The American people agree on what to do. This is a crazy thing. If leadership consists of forming a consensus around a divisive issue, this White House divided us around a consensus issue. The American people want a pathway to citizenship and protections for Dreamers."

But on Saturday, Eric Trump told Judge Jeanine that American citizens were justified in putting their own needs ahead of those of migrants.

"The reality is you have people in this country that need help," Trump said. "You also have health care costs in this country which have gone up because ObamaCare is absolutely a disaster.

"You can take that money, you can allocate it in a different way, but for them to come out and say, 'Listen, we're going to give this free to this person, we're going to give this free, we're going to let everybody get driver's licenses ...

"Bill de Blasio in this state alone," Trump continued, referring to the New York City mayor who is also a presidential candidate, "wants to have every person have -- every illegal immigrant [to] have -- a driver's license. Do they now get to vote?"

Trump said Democrats are "pandering" to different demographic groups and bashed Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman from Texas, for speaking in Spanish in his opening remarks at Wednesday's debate.

The president's son -- who serves as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization, also spoke about an incident Tuesday where a waitress at a Chicago restaurant where he was dining allegedly spat on him.

Trump condemned the woman's actions as "a heinous act" but said, "I don't think it's reflective of parties."

He said he decided not to press charges despite the support of the city's mayor to do so, and said instead he opted to take "the high road."