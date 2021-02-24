Lawmakers should know if Swalwell is 'tainted' by ties to alleged Chinese spy: Rep. John Katko

Lawmakers have an obligation to ensure that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is not "tainted" by his association with suspected Chinese spy Fang Fang, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee told Fox News Wednesday.

"It's incumbent upon all of us who deal with sensitive and classified information on a regular basis to make sure that people who have access to that information are not tainted," Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., told "America Reports".

"Now, that's all we're asking to do, is get a [FBI] briefing so that we can make a determination whether there is a problem."

House Republicans are requesting that FBI Director Christopher Wray hold a briefing to inform them of the "full extent" of Chinese intelligence operations targeting members of Congress.

The concern about Swalwell began in December, when Axios reported that Fang had targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including those who had the potential to become national figures.

As part of that effort, Fang reportedly took part in fundraising for Swalwell’s 2014 reelection campaign -- and had developed "close ties" to Swalwell’s office.

While Swalwell remains a major concern among Congressional Republicans, Katko and other lawmakers are also urging the Biden administration to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, arguing that American athletes competing in an event hosted by the communist country would serve to "capitulate or rationalize their conduct."

"I'm very, very concerned about what's going on with respect to the Olympics in Beijing next year, considering the fact that they're engaged in massive human rights violations, including genocide on a large scale," Katko told Fox News host John Roberts.

"They are literally gathering up millions ... maybe as many as three million ethnic Muslims, primarily Uyghurs, in concentration camps. And they are systematically engaging in genocide with them as defined by the United Nations."

In a letter addressed to Biden, Katko explained that he wants the U.S. to compete in the Olympics, "but I don't want them to compete in a country that's engaged in genocide," he told Roberts.

"It's absolutely the wrong signal to send to people around the world."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.