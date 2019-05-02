Eric Swalwell roasted after flunking basics of Constitution, getting outraged 'woman' not mentioned in founding document

Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell has been roasted after stumbling over his knowledge of the Constitution in a bid to score political points.

Swalwell, a California lawmaker who launched his bid to become the president last month, has been struggling to get a footing in the crowded Democratic primary, with 19 other Democrats overshadowing him in both the money raised and policy ideas.

But the Congressman remains unabated and has repeatedly courted progressives as his supporters, promising to select a woman as his running mate because he’s a “white man” who knows “where I can't speak to someone else's experience.”

On Tuesday, Swalwell ramped up the effort, issuing a tweet reading: “Do you know how many times the word ‘Woman’ is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero.”

“That is unacceptable. Women must be equally represented and equally protected,” he added, advocating for the Equal Right Amendment, a suggested amendment to the Constitution that would guarantee equal legal rights to everyone no matter their sex.

Swalwell’s tweet shortly caused a backlash after many pointed that the word “man” also doesn’t appear in the Constitution.

“Do you know how many times the word ‘Man’ is mentioned in the Constitution? Zero,” fired back the co-founder of the Federalist. “There's dumb and then there's ‘can't read or use CTRL+F before tweeting’ dumb.”

“As a woman I find this so insulting, Eric. You must really think we’re stupid to try and sell this ridiculous rhetoric,” another Twitter user wrote.

“It gets exhausting to be constantly told by men what an oppressed victim I am,” seconded writer Kelsey Bolar.

Heritage Foundation’s Amy Swearer meanwhile pointed out that the “The words ‘people,’ ‘person,’ and ‘citizens’ are used dozens of times, and the last time I checked women are all three of those things.”

She added: “It's patronizing (and worse, dehumanizing) to suggest that we're not equally people or citizens.”

Still, while Swalwell’s chances in the primary remain low, earlier this week he qualified to the Democratic presidential primary debates after polling at least 1 percent in three polls.

The California Democrat has been a leading proponent of the claim that President Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russian government.

But following the Robert Mueller report that found couldn’t establish such evidence, Swalwell continued to double down and said the president acts in the interests of Russia.