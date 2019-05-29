Gowdy calls out Swalwell over just ‘another white guy’ comment, ‘sad’ state of politics

Former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy on Tuesday called out Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell over his "I may be another white guy" comment and called it an example of the sad state of politics.

Swalwell, a California lawmaker who launched his bid to become the president last month, has been struggling to get a footing in the crowded Democratic primary.

TREY GOWDY: 'PRESIDENT ERIC SWALWELL, THAT OUGHT TO SCARE THE EVER-LIVING HELL OUT OF YOU'

In an interview on Monday with Vice News, Swalwell said, “A white guy who doesn’t see other identities or understand other experiences should not be president.”

“I do,” he said. “And where there would be gaps in my knowledge or my experience, I will pass the mic to people who do have that experience.”

Swalwell’s comments sit well with Gowdy who criticized them comment during an appearance on “The Story” with Martha MacCallum.

“Well, Eric’s clearly riding a wave. I think he’s all the way up to zero in the polling,” Gowdy said, referring to the recent Morning Consult poll that shows the Democrat is supported by less than one percent of the surveyed voters.

“I noticed throughout his political history he ran against two women that I know of, so if he is concerned there aren’t enough voices in Congress or in the city council he was on, he didn’t have any qualms about running against two qualified women back then. This is what I know and, luckily, what most of our fellow citizens know,” he continued.

SWALWELL RACKED UP CREDIT CARD DEBT DESPITE PAY INCREASE JOINING CONGRESS IN 2013

Gowdy added that it’s “a sad reflection” that Swalwell thinks he can win support by apologizing for things he has no control over.

“Logic, objective truth, passion, empathy, no racial or gender strictures. If you are a good person, I want you governing me regardless of any other immutable characteristic,” he said.

“I think it is a sad reflection on our politics if people are actually apologizing for things over which they have absolutely no control at all and I think most of my fellow citizens reject that and see this as just Eric pandering, trying to climb all the way up to one percent in the polling.”

This isn’t the first time Swalwell tried to pander to the far-left of the party. From the onset of his campaign, he promised to pick a woman as his running mate because he’s a “white man” who knows “where I can't speak to someone else's experience.”

Earlier this month, Swalwell was also ridiculed after stumbling over his knowledge of the Constitution in a bid to score political points and complaining that the Constitution doesn’t mention “woman”. Many pointed out that “Man” is also not mentioned in the Constitution.