Eric Holder says he supports disclosing donors to political groups, but declines to reveal his donors

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who is now the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, advocated for disclosing donors to political organizations but said his group is not revealing its donors anytime soon during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"I do think that there needs to be transparency with regard to who is making donations to political organizations, and that would be good for our democracy," Holder told the House Administration Subcommittee on Elections during Wednesday's hearing.

"Will you disclose the donors to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee for the record today?" asked Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., ranking member of the House Committee on Administration.

"Well, what we do is follow the law as it exists. I'm not going to unilaterally disarm. When Republicans will do the same thing, I will do that and we will certainly follow the law, but I stand for the disclosure obligations that are contained in the bills that are being considered before Congress," Holder responded.

Holder's group can be traced to megadonor Hansjorg Wyss. The National Democratic Redistricting Committee's 501(c)(4) arm, the National Redistricting Action Fund, received $3 million from a group connected to Wyss between 2018 and 2020.

The Wyss Foundation's Berger Action Fund provided 40% of the National Redistricting Action Fund's budget in 2017 and 2018 despite Holder's stated opposition to foreign dollars in U.S. politics, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

As of 2014, Wyss said he did not hold American citizenship, although money from his Washington, D.C. -based foundation appears to have trickled down into efforts to restore felons' voting rights in Florida , mandate automatic voter registration in Nevada , redraw districts in Michigan and more.

Holder served as the U.S. attorney general from 2009 to 2015 under President Barack Obama.