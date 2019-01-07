Endless wars will eventually come to ‘glorious’ end, tweets Trump

President Trump late Monday tweeted that the U.S. would stop getting tangled in "endless wars" and that the military's role in these conflicts will "eventually come to a glorious end."

Trump's tweet comes on the heels of recent news reports that indicate that the U.S. is not as close to withdrawing troops from Syria as the president indicated last month.

"Endless Wars, especially those which are fought out of judgement mistakes that were made many years ago, & those where we are getting little financial or military help from the rich countries that so greatly benefit from what we are doing, will eventually come to a glorious end!" he tweeted.

John Bolton, the national security adviser, said the weekend that U.S. forces will remain in Syria until key benchmarks are met, including a definitive ISIS defeat and assurances from Turkey that Kurdish troops in the country will not be targeted.

The New York Times reported that Bolton and other officials in the White House have been working “behind-the-scenes” to slow the president’s order last month to pull all 2,000 troops after declaring victory over ISIS.

Trump has insisted that he never gave an exact timeline on when the troops would be pulled, but his December tweet did raise alarms from both Republicans and Democrats alike.