Embattled GOP House candidate Mark Harris takes stand, after emotional testimony from son

Republican politician Mark Harris testified Thursday that he did not believe a political operative working for his campaign was tampering with mail-in ballots in a contested November congressional race, despite numerous warnings from his son.

Harris, who outpaced Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in a contested race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, took the stand on Thursday in the fourth day of hearings in the election fraud case.

In sworn testimony, Harris said that he was assured by political operative – and convicted felon – Leslie McCrae Dowless that campaign workers would never collect absentee ballots, despite concerns from Harris’ son, John, that Dowless was illegally collecting and turning in ballots from voters.

NORTH CAROLINA STARTS HEARING ON BALLOT FRAUD ALLEGATIONS IN CONESTED HOUSE RACE

“I shared with him (John Harris) again, based on what I was hearing, that I didn’t sense that,” Harris said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“McCrae had been so clear I didn’t think it was necessary,” Harris added. “I didn’t go back any further...I did have a comfort level at that point."

One of the methods participants said Dowless used was to hire workers to collect absentee ballots from voters who received them, and then turn them over to him, according to an elections board investigation.

State election law prohibits anyone other than a guardian or close family member from handling mail-in ballots. Harris' team said in a legal briefing submitted to the elections board last week the board should certify him the winner -- no matter what Dowless did for the campaign.

Harris’ comments come a day after his son took the stand in emotional testimony that left his father in tears.

"I raised red flags at the time the decision was made to hire Mr. Dowless," John Harris said in his testimony on Wednesday.

"I love my dad, and I love my mom. I certainly have no vendetta against them, no family scores to settle," he said. "I think that they made mistakes in this process and they certainly did things differently than I would have done them."

Harris’ son’s testimony bucked the politician’s previous claims that he had no knowledge of fraudulent election activity. On Thursday, the elder Harris admitted that his son had warned him about his concerns over Dowless.

“My son was a bit prophetic in his statement that day,” Harris said.

At stake in the hearings is the seat for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, which includes Charlotte. The State Board of Elections has not certified unofficial results that showed Harris narrowly beating McCready by 905 votes. The state has twice refused to declare Harris the winner, after hearing reports of irregularities just before the election in rural Bladen County, where Dowless lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Board of Elections chairman Bob Cordle noted on Thursday that the hearings could go past Friday and into next week.

So far the state board has yet to finish presenting its case, and both sides are being given the chance to call their own witnesses before the board deliberates.

“We may run out of time this week and out of a place to hold these hearings,” Cordle told the Charlotte Observer, adding that he will meet with attorneys and board members to discuss options and schedules “if we have to go beyond this week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.