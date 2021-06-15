Email reveals Lori Lightfoot berating aide for not scheduling more 'office time'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot furthered suspicions surrounding her office’s high turnover rate with a bizarre email she wrote to a staffer obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

In late January, Lightfoot sent an email to her then-scheduler demanding more "office time," or uninterrupted time alone to work.

"I need office time everyday!" Lightfoot wrote in the email, wrote 16 times in a row.

"Not just once a week or some days, everyday!" she wrote in a following paragraph, 10 times in a row.

"Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time," she wrote, seven times.

"If this doesn't change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day," she wrote, five times.

"Have I made myself clear, finally?!" she wrote, 13 times.

The mayor said in a press conference Tuesday that the email was written "after a lot of conversation and borne of frustration," but added that she is in a "better place" with her staff now.

CHICAGO MAYOR LIGHTFOOT SUED BY DAILY CALLER AFTER NOT GRANTING INTERVIEW TO WHITE REPORTER

The Tribune reported that Lightfoot's email was written during office time and she had two more hours scheduled for later that day.

At least a dozen staffers have left the mayor's office since late last year.

Lightfoot's abrasive management style was on display last month when it was reported that she sent her aides a photo of a ripped up document.

"As I noted, I want decisions memos no later than 48 hours before the decision is needed and I have directed (staff) to reject all efforts to bring things to me directly that skirt these rules."

"I have asked nicely, now I am done," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lightfoot ignited controversy last month when it was revealed that she'd taken up a policy of only granting interviews to Black or Brown reporters. The mayor said the policy was aimed at promoting diversity in the newsroom, though the policy didn't last long.