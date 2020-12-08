Trump attorney refuses to confirm COVID-19 diagnosis, says she’s received death threats

Attorney on the Trump campaign’s legal team, Jenna Ellis, refused to confirm for Fox News whether or not she has in fact tested positive for the coronavirus as other outlets reported Tuesday, but said she has received death threats since the news broke.

Contrary to what other outlets have reported, Ellis told Fox News she feels fine but has been abiding by quarantine protocols, after the diagnosis of President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Ellis accompanied Giuliani around the country as the campaign launched a number of lawsuits in swing states, and sat by his side throughout last week’s tour of hearings.

Giuliani and Ellis visited Arizona, Michigan and Georgia last week as state legislatures listened and questioned people who claimed to have firsthand knowledge of election fraud.

Giuliani was diagnosed and hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday, which was announced in a tweet by Trump, after a White House Christmas party the two attended Friday.

Ellis, who has downplayed the significance of the coronavirus pandemic, was reportedly not wearing a mask at the White House, according to a report by Axios.

Arizona legislature shut down Monday due to growing concerns around the coronavirus, which is spiking in daily caseloads throughout the country.

The Trump campaign attorney took to Twitter to voice her disapproval of the decision, calling it “absolutely unnecessary.”

“Call Rusty Bowers in [Arizona] and tell him not to use [COVID-19] as an EXCUSE!!” she wrote.

Even though Ellis and Giuliani are in quarantine, the Trump campaign reportedly stated that it will not detract from their efforts to overturn the election’s results.

“It’s not impacting us at all — he is continuing to work remotely with our national team and we have very able local counsel in all six states,” a senior official told Politico Tuesday.

Though Ellis has refused to say whether or not she has tested positive for the coronavirus, she has received numerous threatening messages after she and other attorneys for the campaign were "doxed," or had their identifying information published on the internet, earlier this year.