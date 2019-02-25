Elizabeth Warren swears off 'big money' fundraisers with wealthy donors

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Monday promised not to hold any political fundraisers with wealthy donors as she runs for the White House, saying she will instead depend on small-dollar contributions to fund her campaign.

"That means no fancy receptions or big money fundraisers only with people who can write the big checks," Warren wrote in a post titled “The best president money can’t buy,” on Medium on Monday.

Warren, the Massachusetts senator who officially launched her campaign earlier this month, has consistently blasted corporations and wealthy donors, saying they hold too much power over U.S. politics and elections.

“We have a problem in this country: Money has too much influence on our political leaders,” Warren wrote. “I’ve already said that I will run my campaign differently—no Washington lobbyist money, no PAC money, no auditioning billionaires to run a super PAC for me, and no dark-money groups devoted to supporting my campaign.”

Warren said that when she thanks people for donating to her campaign, it will not be “based on the size” of their donation. She also said she would rely on small-dollar contributions and grassroots donations and volunteers.

“My presidential primary campaign will be run on the principle of equal access for anybody who joins it,” Warren said.

She added: “I am grateful for every donation we get –and we need every single one! –but what matters more, much more, is that everybody who supports my campaign is treated equally, regardless of how much they can afford to give.”

The vow is the first of its kind among 2020 Democratic candidates. Warren acknowledged that the ever-growing Democratic primary field would likely outraise her due to her decision.

But Warren is not the only candidate focusing on grassroots campaign fundraising.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced that he raised nearly $6 million from 223,000 small donors the day after he launched his second presidential campaign last week; and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who announced her intention to take on President Trump in 2020 earlier this year, said she raised $1.5 million from 38,000 donors in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

