Elizabeth Warren slams Trump administration as 'corrupt,' admits agreement over Syria

Just days after taking her first formal step toward a presidential run in 2020, Sen. Elizabeth Warren took aim at the Trump administration, accusing the president and his cabinet members of “wallowing” in “corruption.”

However, in her interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday, the Democrat from Massachusetts did say the U.S. should pull its troops from Syria -- a rare moment of agreement with the sitting president.

Still, Warren lashed out at Trump for much of the interview. “We’ve lived through two years of Donald Trump as president … We have lived through two years of one scammer and grifter after another running federal agencies, running our government.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren said she believed Republicans have made excuses for Trump’s bad behavior because he's made good on certain promises such as repealing ObamaCare and tax cuts for the rich.

She also accused the Trump cabinet of “wallowing in the corruption” and policy-making that benefitted only the rich and large corporations.

“Donald Trump is an accelerant,” she said while admitting that any Republican president would aim to make similar achievements in office.

“I see him as what happens when corruption invades a system that gets a little bit corrupt, and it gets a little more corrupt, and it gets a little more corrupt, and it gets bigger, and they get bolder and bolder and then you end up with someone like Donald Trump.”

ELIZABETH WARREN DRINKS BEER, GIVES 2020 THOUGHTS IN INSTAGRAM LIVESTREAM

Warren, who has been vocal about domestic issues in recent years, was asked about her lesser-known stances on foreign policy.

“Are you asking me whether or not I think foreign policy ought to be conducted by tweet? The answer is no,” she said after agreeing that she did think Trump was correct in his decision to withdraw troops from Syria. Warren added that the U.S. should pull its troops from Afghanistan as well.

Warren announced last Monday she was forming an exploratory committee ahead of a possible White House bid in 2020.