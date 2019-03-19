Elizabeth Warren says she wants to eliminate the Electoral College

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said she supports eliminating the U.S. Electoral College during a town hall broadcast on Monday night.

“Every vote matters and the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College,” Warren told an audience at the historically black college Jackson State University in Mississippi.

Warren’s statement on CNN came after an audience member asked the Massachusetts senator about voting rights and so-called voter suppression laws.

“I believe we need a constitutional amendment that protects the right to vote for every American citizen and makes sure that vote gets counted,” she said. “We need to put some federal muscle behind that, and we need to repeal every one of the voter suppression laws that is out there.”

Warren said she also supports a new flag for Mississippi, which is the only state to have Confederate imagery on it. The Mississippi state flag’s use of a Confederate battle emblem was legally challenged in 2017, but the Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

