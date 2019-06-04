Elizabeth Warren cannot get past 'original sin' of Native American ancestry claims, says Howie Carr

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren was caught off-guard by tough questions from New York morning radio hosts about her past claims of Native American ancestry, said Boston radio host Howie Carr.

In a sit-down on "The Breakfast Club" syndicated radio show, Warren acknowledged regret over her past claims of Native American heritage – an issue that has dogged her throughout her political career.

“You’re kinda like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit,” Charlamagne tha God told Warren, D-Mass., during the Friday interview, referring to the former NAACP chapter leader who famously resigned after her parents revealed she was not African-American, as she had claimed.

“I'm not a person of color, I'm not a citizen of a tribe,” Warren responded. “And I shouldn’t have done it.”

Warren said the reason she claimed ancestry in the past was because she was told stories about her heritage from her family. But last year, she released the results of a DNA test showing she is only between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American -- and apologized for identifying as Native American on past forms.

"Obviously Elizabeth Warren was not expecting to get this kind of grilling. ... No one was yelling or anything, but they really took her over the coals," said Carr on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, scoffing at Warren's explanations of the claims and recalling Hillary Clinton's interview on the same show in 2016, when she talked about carrying hot sauce.

Carr said the ancestry questions will continue to dog Warren in her campaign for the nomination.

"She obviously benefited from falsely claiming to be a Native American. This is like an original sin that she can't get seem to get beyond. It always comes back to that. She likes to blame Donald Trump and talk radio for this, but she did this herself and she can't get around it as she showed again," he said.