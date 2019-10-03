Trump backers torment Elizabeth Warren in Nevada: 'Don't impeach!' 'Go home!'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was met by a small but persistent group of Trump supporters who followed the Massachusetts Democrat through Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Wednesday, with shouts of “Don’t impeach!” and "Go home!"

A Twitter video shared by the Nevada Republican Party shows the group following Warren through the terminal where she was hurried into a waiting van.

WARREN CONTINUES ATTACK ON FACEBOOK AFTER ZUCKERBERG REVEALS IT WOULD SUE GOVERNMENT IF SHE BECOMES PRESIDENT

Warren ignored the protesters as they held up signs and continued to shout at her.

“Welcome to Reno ⁦@ewarren! This is @teamtrump country!!” Nevada Republican Party state Chairman Michael J. McDonald wrote in a separate tweet.

Warren spoke to a much larger and friendlier crowd in Carson City on Wednesday evening – but a Trump supporter holding a “Keep America Great” sign interrupted her speech, prompting the crowd of Warren backers to chant "Lock him up!”

"There's a lot we need to do,” Warren said to the crowd, according to New York Times reporter Thomas Kaplan, who tweeted the video. “And I understand, I understand that Donald Trump and his supporters are getting really nervous, and they have a good reason to be."

Support for Warren has surged among Democrats in recent weeks, with the candidate passing former Vice President Joe Biden by four points in a new national poll released this week.

Warren spoke earlier Wednesday at a gun safety forum in Las Vegas.

Biden was also in Nevada on Wednesday, making a campaign stop in Reno, where he attacked Trump for his alleged “abuse of power.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“He did it because -- like every bully in history — he’s afraid. He’s afraid of just how badly I would beat him next November,” Biden said of Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate him.