Elizabeth Warren received $250,000 advance for book

Tax returns show the populist hero and her husband were among the top 1% of households in the United States.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., received a $250,000 advance for her recent book, her annual personal financial disclosure reveals. 

With that advance, she and her husband Bruce Mann saw nearly $900,000 in income last year. The disclosure, which Warren filed on Friday, showed she increased her investment value to between $5.4 million and $15 million. The prior year's range was between $4.8 million and $11 million. 

Warren released her book "Persist" earlier this month. She also received $28,210 in royalties for previous books in 2020, the disclosure shows. 

Tax returns show Warren and her husband's earnings in the top 1% of households in the United States. In total, she and her husband reported $882,322 in total income from last year.

It represented a more than $100,000 increase from the previous year's reported income ($745,077).

While she's repeatedly decried the 1% in America, she has also proposed additional taxes on incomes above $250,000. 

Her returns also showed her husband earning $395,303 for his job at Harvard. Meanwhile, she received $164,040 for working in the U.S. Senate. 

Warren and Mann saw a tax rate of 28.4% with $236,402 in federal taxes on their gross adjusted income.

The Massachusetts Democrat has a picture book out this fall called "Pinkie Promises" in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. When meeting a girl supporter, Warren would introduce herself by saying, "My name is Elizabeth, and I'm running for president because that's what girls do," then seal their bond with a pinky promise. 

A portion of the author's proceeds for "Pinkie Promises" will be donated to several Massachusetts chapters of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that encourages girls to "be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

