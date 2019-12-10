Elizabeth Warren announces 'Blue New Deal for our oceans'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., released an addendum to her version of the Green New Deal Tuesday that includes a plan to protect fisheries and the ocean while charging industrial "bad actors" for damaging ecosystems.

Warren's "Blue New Deal" calls for the reinstatement of former President Obama's clean water rule, subsidies for offshore renewable energy projects, and prioritizing offshore wind and wave energy.

She expects her offshore energy projects, along with rebuilding fisheries, to create hundreds of thousands of jobs. "As we transition our economy to 100 [percent] clean energy, my administration will prioritize offshore renewable energy," the 2020 hopeful tweeted on Tuesday.

"I'll fight to fully restore America's fish stocks — supporting up to 500k additional jobs — and invest in regenerative ocean farming that will help fight climate change."

ELIZABETH WARREN RELEASES CLIMATE CHANGE AD PROMISING TO CREATE ONE MILLION JOBS

It's unclear how much the program will cost, and the Warren campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for an estimate.

The senator has already endorsed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal, estimated to cost trillions of dollars. Part of Warren's Blue New Deal included aspects of her "Green Manufacturing Plan" -- costing $2 trillion -- and her "Green Apollo Program" -- costing $400 billion.

OCEANS CONTAIN A MILLION TIMES MORE MICROPLASTIC THAN WE REALIZED, ALARMING STUDY CLAIMS

Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has signaled that she would be willing to spend vast sums of money on climate solutions, pointing to the allegedly staggering costs climate change is already inflicting.

But Warren claims her plan will include billions of dollars in economic benefits, including $31 billion in sales for local economies as part of her fisheries proposal. She also included a $5 billion provision for building fish processing plants in the U.S.

But according to Heritage Foundation scholar Nicolas Loris, Warren's ban on offshore drilling would inflict a critical toll on state economies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her proposed ban on offshore oil and gas activities would also take a key revenue source for states that they use for conservation and coastal restoration," Loris said. He also encouraged market-based reforms like removing protectionist regulations on American ports.

Warren, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has taken a decidedly antagonistic position towards certain industries. Both have indicated they would pursue federal prosecution against fossil fuel companies, with Warren claiming she'll use the lawsuits to obtain money for restoration programs.