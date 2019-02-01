Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, preparing to formally launch her 2020 presidential campaign, has apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove she had Native American ancestry.

“Senator Warren has reached out to us and has apologized to the tribe. We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests. We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end," the Cherokee Nation said in a statement.

The New York Times and The Intercept first reported the apology, a break from Warren's past reluctance to issue one. But the Times said Warren privately expressed concern she may have hurt her standing with Native-American groups and her own supporters.

Warren announced the results this past October, showing the test revealed strong evidence the Massachusetts senator had a Native American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations. But the rollout largely backfired, emboldening critics by showing only trace amounts of that heritage and angering groups like the Cherokee Nation.

Based on the test, if Warren’s great-great-great-grandmother were Native American, she would be considered 1/64 Native American. Should Warren’s ancestor date back 10 generations, she would be only 1/1,024 Native American.

She has since launched an exploratory committee for 2020 and is expected to formally announce her bid later this month. Warren's effort to clean up from the DNA test rollout comes as several other big-name figures enter the 2020 race -- most recently, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Friday.

