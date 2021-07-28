Elise Stefanik Calls Liz Cheney a 'Pelosi Pawn'

Rep. Elise Stefanik called fellow Republican House member Liz Cheney a "Pelosi pawn" after Cheney criticized Stefanik for saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"And when it comes to Liz Cheney," Stefanik told Sean Hannity Tuesday evening on his Fox News program. "She is a Pelosi Republican, a Pelosi pawn at this point. She does not represent the Republican conference, or Republican voters, or the American people."

Stefanik, who became the third-ranking House Republican after the party ousted Cheney from the position in May, had said earlier on Tuesday that Americans "deserve to know the truth — that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6."

CNN’s Jake Tapper later Tuesday asked Cheney about the comments, eliciting Cheney to characterize them as shameful, and blaming former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

​​"If I were saying the things that you just played, I’d be deeply ashamed of myself. What happened is absolutely clear. We had, as we heard this morning, just intolerable cruelty. A mob that was assembled by President Trump, was provoked by him," Cheney said during an interview on CNN.

"He lit the flame for what happened. We’ve seen that not just in the speech on the ellipse but throughout. What this committee needs to understand is exactly what the details were of the planning and the financing. But for anybody to be suggesting that somehow he wasn’t responsible, I think it’s shameful."

Stefanik told Hannity during the Tuesday night interview that "Republicans are focused on the facts" and demanded accountability.

"[Republicans] are not focused on protecting the speaker of the House, who is a lame-duck speaker. We want truth, accountability and we want to make sure that the U.S. Capitol is secure as the people’s house and that the violence on January 6 never happens again," she added.

"Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility because we know that as early as December, there was information and intelligence that there were potential security threats and the Capitol was not going to be secure on January 6th," she added.

Cheney is an outspoken critic of President Trump and currently sits on the Democrat-led Jan. 6 select committee, which held its first hearing Tuesday.

Cheney’s office declined to comment to Fox News concerning Stefanik's remarks.