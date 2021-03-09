Elise Stefanik: Cuomo should resign over 'criminal' cover-up, harassment of young women

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the "worst governor of America," needs to resign, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on Tuesday following growing calls from state lawmakers for Cuomo to step down.

Republicans in the New York State Assembly on Monday announced an impeachment resolution against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying they believe the Democratic governor has lost "credibility and trust" and has an "inability to lead" the state of New York amid sexual harassment allegations leveled against him and investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK REPUBLICANS ANNOUNCE CUOMO IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION: 'WE BELIEVE THE TIME HAS COME'

STEFANIK: "Well, he has earned that title. Governor Cuomo has been enveloped by multiple scandals. First, you have the nursing home scandal and the cover-up, which I believe is a criminal. It's a crime, a federal crime and an obstruction of justice. You have his most senior aide admit to withholding information from the Department of Justice when they requested information on the numbers of deaths. And we now know that it's over 15,000 vulnerable seniors who died because of Governor Cuomo’s nursing home edict forcing positive covid patients into nursing homes.

You also have these sexual harassment scandals, not one, not two, but five women have come forward and have shared their personal, horrific experiences of sexual abuse, sexual harassment and sexual grooming. It's not just Republicans who are speaking out for his resignation. It's Democrats as well. And if they really want to take action on behalf of everyday New Yorkers, they need to join Republicans to start impeachment proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrats had to really be pushed to call for an investigation. I was the first member of Congress, the first senior elected official to call for an investigation on December 14th when the first victim, Ms. Boylan, came forward. We now know there are multiple accounts. And what's really interesting is they're all very similar.

This is about the governor preying on vulnerable, much less powerful individuals, oftentimes very young, in their 20s, alone in his office on state government property. We should take these women's personal experiences very seriously and I call for his resignation. If you look at the governor's own statement. He has called for fellow elected officials for much less to immediately resign. He's not following his own words."

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE