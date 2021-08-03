Elise Stefanik calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation and immediate arrest

Rep. Elise Stefanik called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation and arrest after the New York attorney general found he sexually harassed multiple women.

"No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation," Stefanik wrote in a statement Tuesday.

"In December, I was the first federal official to publicly call for an independent investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. The independent investigation led by the Attorney General’s office confirms Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including employees in his office and state troopers. The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice."

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

Stefanik’s statement came after AG Letitia James announced Tuesday that the investigation found Cuomo broke the law and sexually harassed multiple women.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.

CUOMO GRILLED BY AG'S LAWYERS IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBE

The investigation interviewed 179 people and concluded that the Democratic governor harassed current and former staff members from 2013 to 2020.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican, also released a statement calling for Cuomo to be impeached or resign.

"Andrew Cuomo must resign or be impeached. Cuomo institutionalized widespread abuse within his administration and tried to silence his many victims, which enabled him to continue openly preying on those around him. Over the last few months, Cuomo has continued his attempts to undermine the investigations into his wrongdoing and those carrying them out, and I have no doubt he will continue to do so following the release of the report," Zeldin said in a statement.

President Biden had said back in March that Cuomo should resign if the investigation found him guilty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too," Biden said.

"Takes a lot of courage to come forward," he added. "So, the presumption is they should be taken seriously. And it should be investigated. And that's what's underway now."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment.