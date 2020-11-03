Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

DHS official says Election Day ‘has been a little boring and that's a good thing’

Officials are on the lookout for issues with demand, defacement, disinformation, disruption and denial of service

By Jake Gibson, Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Department of Homeland Security officials said Election Day has been a “good day” for cyber security, saying that it’s been “a little boring” while warning that the agencies will be on cautious footing for the remainder of the week.

A senior Cyber Security Infrastructure Agency official said Election Day 2020 has been “a little boring and that’s a good thing.”

WHAT TO KNOW ON ELECTION DAY 2020: CULMINATION OF THE BATTLE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE

“This is the bets case scenario, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” the official said, while noting that the “attack surface is shifting.”

Fox News introduces the Probability Meter to Democracy 2020 coverageVideo

The official pointed to the “5 Ds” which include “demand, defacement, denial of service, disinformation, and disruption.”

Meanwhile, DHS officials referenced several states with some internet connection issues, but noted that those were state and county issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for cyber war, officials are calling Election Day “just another Tuesday on the internet,” but warned that they’ll be on very cautious footing for several days ahead.

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election