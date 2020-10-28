Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Polls
Published

Election 2020 polling average shows Biden leading Trump nationally with just days left

Biden also appears to have the advantage in battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
close
Trump campaign betting on economy for win: CortesVideo

Trump campaign betting on economy for win: Cortes

Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes contrasts Trump-Biden campaigns on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to lead President Trump in national polling, although the race has tightened to a seven-point lead for Biden, down from 10 points earlier in October, according to Real Clear Politics' polling average.

Biden also appears to have the advantage in battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin. Washington Post-ABC News polls of likely voters released Wednesday show Biden at 51% and Trump at 44% in Michigan, and Biden at 57% and Trump at 40% in Wisconsin.

COOK POLITICAL REPORT EDITOR: TIME TO 'SOUND THE ALARM' ON BIDEN'S LIKELY VICTORY

Biden's lead in Michigan does shrink among registered voters, who favor him by five points, according to the Washington Post-ABC News poll.

President Trump talks to reporters as first lady Melania Trump listens before boarding Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump talks to reporters as first lady Melania Trump listens before boarding Air Force One for a day of campaign rallies in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump barely won both states in 2016. Real Clear Politics' polling averages shows Biden up by 8.7 points in Michigan and 7.8 points in Wisconsin.

Biden appears to be growing his support in Wisconsin. Voters trusted Biden over Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic by seven points in September, and that figure jumped to 20 points this month, according to the Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The Trump campaign isn't giving up on Wisconsin just yet, and the president visited Tuesday.

POLLS SHOW BIDEN GAINING GROUND IN TEXAS, GEORGIA

Trump ramped up his attacks on Biden’s proposed law enforcement policies during a campaign stop, telling supporters in West Salem, Wis., that Biden and leading Democrats “incite violence and hatred against our police officers."

Meanwhile, Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman said Tuesday it's time to "sound the alarm" that Biden is likely to be the next president of the United States.

Wasserman made the case that Biden has a better chance of beating Trump in 2020 than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 for multiple reasons. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First, Biden's lead is larger and much more stable than Clinton's was at this point. Second, there are far fewer undecided and third-party voters left to woo — reducing the chances of a late break toward one side," Wasserman wrote for NBC News

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.

-
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election