50 eye-popping earmarks requested by lawmakers in upcoming federal budget

Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives have asked for at least $6 billion in extra funding for local projects ahead of the upcoming federal budget, Fox News can reveal exclusively. Here are some of the most surprising entries in the big-money wish list.

1. $375,000,000 for the Waukegan Carnegie Museum Revitalization Project in Illinois (Rep. Bradley Schneider, D-Ill.)

2. $7,110,080 for the City of Cottage Grove Shoppes (Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.)

3. $3,850,000 for a park that includes "wellness programming and recreational opportunities" (Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr., D-Ga.)

4. $3,000,000 for a smartphone app to track bus locations (Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah)

5. $2,500,000 for a combined climate-change management infrastructure and open community arts space (Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.)

6. $2,250,000 to convert a former commercial pier into a safe, multi-use green space for the residents of densely populated West New York (Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J.)

7. $2,000,000 for a Pickleball and Fitness Circuit in a high-density community in Orange, California (Rep. J. Luis Correa, D-Calif.)

8. $2,000,000 for the Arts of Africa Collections at the Brooklyn Museum (Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.)

9. $1,800,000 for LGBTQ affirming professional medical care in Virginia (Rep. Robert Scott, D-Va.)

10. $1,750,000 to upgrade a YMCA, with new facilities including a "wellness center," in Michigan (Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich.)

11. $1,750,000 for the "Japan Institute Building Renovation Project, Portland Japanese Garden" in Oregon (Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore.)

12. $1,700,000 for additional barbeque areas and picnic areas, an exercise area, and an amphitheater in Guadelupe, California (Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif.)

13. $1,500,000 to complete free public Wi-Fi to the remaining 18 parks and park facilities in a California city (Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.)

14. $1,100,000 for a Center for Child and Human Development, including social policy research around race, age and social class (Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J.)

15. $1,060,000 to construct "The Vison" Community Statue Project in Texas (Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas)

16. $1,050,000 for a waterfront pier facility and associated upgrades (Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.)

17. $1,040,741 for the construction of a wellness center, which includes "additional professional offices, bathrooms, a fitness club, warming kitchen, and a large meeting room" (Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.)

18. $1,000,000 for the "Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Community Clinic Relocation and Renovation" (Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.)

19. $1,000,000 for the "Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Blossom Hill Health Center Relocation and Renovation" (Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.)

20. $1,000,000 to plan and construct a 55,000-square-foot space for Black enterprise, art, history, performance and culture (Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis.)

21. $1,000,000 to provide "comprehensive, culturally relevant medical and mental health services to the African American community" in Berkeley (Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.)

22. $1,000,000 for a cultural placemaking initiative designed to celebrate the history and culture of Black Los Angeles (Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.)

23. $1,000,000 for continuance of KVCR (an NPR affiliate) and its related student programming (Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.)

24. $1,000,000 for a "unique and innovative" entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pennsylvania (Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.)

25. $1,000,000 for "health equity clinics that provide primary and preventive health care services" in Pennsylvania (Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa.)

26. $1,000,000 for a "downtown cultural programming destination" in Florida (Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla.)

27. $989,546 for the University of Maine Climate Coordination Center, a hub to manage the state’s climate plan (Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine)

28. $962,950 for unionized industrial painting apprenticeship programs (Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.)

29. $900,000 for a community college to implement "safe, effective and cost-efficient models of distance learning" (Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.)

30. $860,000 for green infrastructure developments in Los Angeles (Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif.)

31. $750,000 for "targeted assistance to those working in the creative and visual arts who need both affordable housing and a work space to create" in Michigan (Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich.)

32. $750,000 to create a Youth Equity Center in Rockford, Illinois (Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.)

33. $742,000 for a program partially featuring "inclusion and healthy discussions around difficult issues such as racism, gender discrimination and cultural bias" in New York (Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.)

34. $500,000 for the "Growing BIPOC Micromanufacturing Entrepreneurs" plan in Arizona (Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz.)

35. $500,000 for "enhancing cultural and artistic educational programs" in Indianapolis (Rep. André Carson, D-Ind.)

36. $482,500 for an institute focused on "the interdisciplinary nature of scholarship on race, racial inequality and social policy" in Ohio (Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio)

37. $455,020 for "increased access, equity and diversity in health careers" (Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo.)

38. $436,100 for a "meditation and restorative yoga program" in New Jersey (Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J.)

39. $400,000 for adult education services for immigrants (Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y.)

40. $286,000 to offer a "more equitable and relevant literacy curriculum to students" in Massachusetts (Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.)

41. $280,000 for a green infrastructure retrofit of the embassy parking lot in Waltham, Massachusetts (Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.)

42. $250,000 for an expansion of the Michelle Obama Library (Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif.)

43. $250,000 for a performing arts center that "should be more than a beautifully designed building" (Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.)

44. $250,000 to purchase electric vehicle charging stations to be installed for public use (Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J.)

45. $210,000 for "year-round, comprehensive multidisciplinary arts programming" in Washington (Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.)

46. $200,000 for services, including couples counseling and group counseling (Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif.)

47. $150,000 for a streetscape "beautification" and rebranding improvement project in Pennsylvania (Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.)

48. $166,000 for the development of an "equity and inclusion" program at Lincoln University (Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.)

49. $90,000 to hire staff for a "hybrid service model" Syrian Community Network Refugee Youth Education Program (Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.)

50. $81,000 for after school programs that include "social-emotional learning" in Illinois (Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.)

Fox News’ Jayme Chandler, Peter Christian and Elizabeth Luhnow contributed to this report.