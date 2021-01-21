Durbin says Trump impeachment trial 'unresolved,' but calls it a 'priority'

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin on Thursday said he expects the House may send the article of impeachment to the Senate in "a day or two," maintaining that a trial for former President Donald Trump is "a priority."

"The president needs to be held accountable," Durbin told reporters Thursday. "That is just the reality."

Durbin said he thinks the House "did the right thing in impeaching the president for a second time."

Last week, the House made history, voting to impeach Trump for a second time — this time for inciting insurrection ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer, after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election.

"They will be sending it over to us in a day or two, I imagine," Durbin said, while admitting the timeline is "unresolved." "We have to decide how to work it into a very busy calendar, but it is a priority."

Durbin's comments come after Biden encouraged the Senate to "deal with their constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation."

The Biden administration is pushing to get key national security officials confirmed to their Cabinet posts — like the nominee for secretary of State, Tony Blinken; secretary of Defense, Gen. Lloyd Austin; secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen; and secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Senate voted to confirm Avril Haines as director of National Intelligence on Wednesday evening — making her the first woman to lead the intelligence community, and the first Biden nominee confirmed to the Cabinet.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden hopes the Senate can "multi-task."

"We are confident that, just like the American people can, the Senate can also multi-task and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people," Psaki said. "He's going to leave the mechanics to Congress on how to move forward with impeachment."

She added that Biden's "focus is not on politics."

"It is on getting to work and solving the problems for the American people," she said.

