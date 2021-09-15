Drone footage shows thousands of migrants under bridge in Del Rio, Texas as local facilities overwhelmed

Fox News drone footage over the International Bridge in Del Rio Texas shows thousands of migrants being kept there as they wait to be apprehended after crossing illegally into the United States — as local facilities are overwhelmed and the crisis at the border continues.

Border Patrol and law enforcement sources told Fox News that over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended under the bridge after crossing into the United States.

The new footage shows how the migrant crisis that has rocked border states, with a knock-on effect in states across the country, appears to be far from over.

Sources told Fox that the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour.

A DHS source told Fox News that there were 208,887 encounters in August. While it marks the first decrease in migrant encounters seen under the Biden administration, during which migrant encounters have been sharply rising for months, it is only a 2% drop over the more than 212,000 encounters in July.

The 208,887 number for August represents a 317% increase over August 2020, which saw 50,014 encounters — and a 233% increase over August 2019, where there were 62,707 amid that year's border crisis.

The Biden administration has faced intense criticism for its handling of the crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, which Republicans have blamed on Biden policies like the rollback of Trump-era policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) .

The Biden administration has in turn blamed the Trump administration for sealing off legal pathways to asylum, while emphasizing the role that root causes – like poverty, violence and corruption in Central America – play in encouraging migrants to travel north.

House Republicans on Tuesday submitted a resolution of inquiry to attempt to get answers from the Biden administration regarding the southern border situation.