Dr. Zudhi Jasser on Ilhan Omar’s tweets on violence in Gaza: 'She needs to look at her own talking points'

President of the American Islamic Forum For Democracy Dr. Zuhdi Jasser has criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her recent tweets regarding renewed violence in Gaza and Israel.

Last weekend, the region near the Israel-Gaza border saw the most intense escalation of violence since the 2014 war. Israeli and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza finally reached a cease-fire on Monday morning.

“How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?” Omar tweeted. “The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace.”

During an interview with “America’s Newsroom,” Jasser responded, “She needs to look at her own talking points. If she truly is about universal human rights and humanitarianism, there’s no cycle. This is started and can be ended by Hamas’s terrorist actions.”

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also weighed in, tweeting: “Agreed @IlhanMN so what should be done about Hamas? They are the ones behind all of this.”

Donald Trump Jr. called Omar’s tweet “deeply troubling.” He also accused Democratic leaders and presidential candidates of "endorsing this insanity” by remaining silent.

Jasser prompted further, “My question to her is if she cares about Muslim civil rights and cares about humanitarianism, then why doesn’t she call for them to stop the violence? Why doesn’t she call for an Arab Spring in the Palestinian areas against their tyrants which are Hamas and call for a new peaceful leadership?”

Omar has a history of controversial statements on Twitter, including suggesting that the nonprofit American-Israel Public Affairs Committee could be paying politicians to take pro-Israel positions -- a tweet she has since deleted -- which earned her swift rebuke from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“And, unfortunately, there’s nothing that Israel or America can do right. And, no matter what terrorists like Hamas do, she will continue to apologize for them,” Jasser said.

The latest incident comes after the Minnesota Democrat has recently been slammed with allegations of anti-Semitism.

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her party amid allegations of anti-Semitism leveled against Omar.

Pelosi said she does not believe that Omar is anti-Semitic, and then slammed President Trump for accusing the Minnesota lawmaker of such prejudice.