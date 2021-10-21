Dozens of GE employees walk out of South Carolina plant in vaccine mandate protest

At least dozens of General Electric employees walked out of a South Carolina factory on Thursday to protest a federal government mandate stating that employees with federal contracts must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Roughly 100 people lined the street outside a GE plant in Greenville Thursday, according to The State with a handful of them wearing GE uniforms and ultimately driving away from the property.

Protesters could be seen carrying signs that said, "Jab or Job. No mandate," "My body, my choice," and "We support GE employees." One quoted the Bible verse 2 Timothy 1:17, "For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."

Two GE employees, Jason Owens and Shannon Harrill, told the Greeneville news that the protest was directed at the vaccine mandate and not their company.

"We worked as an essential employee through the entire COVID pandemic," Harrill, who has worked for GE for almost 20 years, said. "We were required to be here or lose our job. Now you're requiring me to take it to stay here."

The Greenville County Republican Party issued a statement saying that it stands in "solidarity with GE Power employees."

President Biden signed an executive order in September mandating federal contractors be vaccinated and has since been sued over the move.

Several reports and social media posts have shown GE workers in states across the country protesting against the mandate including GE locations in Indiana and Ohio.

"As a federal contractor, GE is complying with the executive order which requires employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," a GE spokesperson told Fox News about the walkouts. "All GE U.S. employees will be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious accommodation by December 8th as required in the order."