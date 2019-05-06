Doug Collins: Dems calling for Mueller testimony to 'throw dirt at a president that they don’t like'

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins ripped Democrats on Monday for pushing forward in demanding that Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress about his investigation into President Trump.

Mueller’s report showed that investigators did not find proof of a conspiracy between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, but revealed an array of controversial actions by the president that were examined as part of the investigation’s obstruction inquiry.

Collins, R-Ga., said that if he testifies, Mueller will say there “was no collusion [and] no charged obstruction.”

“I think it’s amazing to me, here, how quickly the Democrats want to go down a path they know they can’t go on just to have press releases – just to tar and sort of throw dirt at a president that they don’t like.”

He added that Democrats also have been moving toward a contempt proceeding against Attorney General William Barr in an “unprecedented” manner.

Collins said Democrats have been threatening contempt charges against Barr exponentially quicker than Republicans did against former Attorney General Eric Holder.

In 2012, the GOP-led House voted to hold Holder in contempt of Congress for failing to provide key information about a failed gun-running sting called Operation Fast and Furious.

Collins said Democrats likely have been concerned about the “very liberal candidates” in the 2020 presidential field “who don’t match with middle America” and therefore have been trying to tarnish Trump.

“The Democrats are simply going after the president, frankly, for doing a good job,” Collins said. “It is simply them chasing an election they lost in 2016.”

Collins added that if Mueller does testify, he will ask the onetime FBI director about the debate surrounding the “basis” of his investigation into Trump.