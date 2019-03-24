Rep. Doug Collins on Mueller report summary: 'Where's the apology, Mr. Schiff?'

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee challenged House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to apologize for repeatedly claiming that there was evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials after Attorney General William Barr said Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation had found no such thing.

"My question is to Adam Schiff, who said just recently, we know that there's collusion and indictments are probably coming and collusion is there," Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told Fox News' Bret Baier on "The Mueller Report Special." "Where’s the apology, Mr. Schiff? Where’s the apology saying there is no collusion? That’s what I’d like to know."

Hours before Barr's letter summing up the "principal conclusions" of Mueller's investigation was made public, Schiff told ABC News' "This Week" that he believed there was "significant evidence of collusion” between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

"There's a difference between compelling evidence of collusion and whether the special counsel concludes that he can prove beyond a reasonable doubt the criminal charge of conspiracy," said Schiff, who added that while he trusted Mueller's "prosecutorial judgment... that doesn't mean, of course, that there isn’t compelling and incriminating evidence that should be shared with the American people."

"Think about what [Democrats have] been saying," Collins told Baier on Sunday night. "Sen. [Richard] Blumenthal [of Connecticut], Reps. [Eric] Swalwell, [Maxine] Waters, others who have been jumping on, saying 'We have plenty of evidence of collusion, we know that collusion exists.' And, all of these statements now came crashing down in a very thorough investigation by Robert Mueller."

On Sunday evening, Schiff called for the full Mueller report to be released, tweeting: "Mueller did not find sufficient evidence to establish conspiracy, notwithstanding Russian offers to help Trump’s campaign, their acceptance, and a litany of concealed interactions with Russia. I trust Mueller’s prosecutorial judgement [sic], but the country must see the evidence."

Schiff is one of several Democrats who has vowed to use subpoena power to compel Barr and others to testify about the investigation if necessary. After receiving Barr's letter summarizing Mueller's report, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., tweeted that he soon would call the attorney general to testify before the panel.

"If [Nadler] wants to call the attorney general, I’m sure the attorney general would come to the Hill," Collins said Sunday. "That’s part of what oversight on the Judiciary Committee is. The problem I have with [Nadler] right now is on several occasions today, he seems to be impugning the integrity of the attorney general and implying that the attorney general was not acting fairly in his own job.

"That is an issue that has been probably the more concerning part of today, a day which should be good news for Americans," Collins added. "Good news to know that there was no collusion. Good news to know that there was no obstruction and that their president who has been working hard for them is continuing to do that. That’s the concerning part, but that’s the good part also for America today."

