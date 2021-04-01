Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins hits back at Biden on voter suppression claims: 'Learn to read'

Former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins told "America Reports" on Thursday that the Biden administration and private companies need to "read the election reform bill" before spewing criticisms.

BIDEN SAYS HE'D 'STRONGLY SUPPORT' MLB MOVING ALL-STAR GAME OUT OF ATLANTA OVER GEORGIA ELECTION LAW

DOUG COLLINS: I think the first thing the president ought to do is learn to read, because undoubtedly his staff or he has a problem reading the bill. They're willing to push a narrative that Georgia is this state that has been going through voter suppression, keeping people away. And the very facts are just not true.

...

Our minority participation over the last three election cycles has increased dramatically among African-Americans, Hispanics, and others. This is just a bill in which, if you read the bill itself, it actually expands voting hours. It takes things that were once illegal in our state, such as Dropbox's. They were used illegally in the last election. They are now legal under the law. I mean, it's just when you want to pitch a narrative, you're willing to throw any pitch, even if it's in the dirt, and call it a strike.

…

Because it's the cool thing to do among corporations right now. In fact, my question...to Coca-Cola, to Delta is...so you're complaining about a bill that actually now adds more hours of early voting? You're complaining about a bill that secures our election. Makes sure that it is fair for everyone. You're talking about a bill that makes no distinction between race, gender, sex, or anything else. It will cause everybody in the state, and encourages everyone, to go vote. You give them a better opportunity to vote early with no excuse for voting.

…

I hope that they spend more time reading their marketing reports and taking care of their employees than they have reading this bill and actually being truthful with the American people about it.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE