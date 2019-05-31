Donna Brazile: We cannot sweep the dust under the rug in regard to Mueller's findings

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile argued on Friday that the "integrity of our elections" in America is at stake if we try to move too quickly past the Mueller report and its findings.

Although Mueller announced on Wednesday that he would be shuttering the special counsel's office and resigning from the Department of Justice, Brazile said during an interview with "America's Newsroom" hosts that there is still a lot of processing and action that needs to take place following the conclusion of Mueller's investigation.

"There is this rush to try to come up with a conclusion before we have all the facts," the Fox News contributor said.

"I have a problem when people want to sweep things under the rug because they don't want to see the dust," she continued. "There is a lot of dust and debris on our democracy that needs to be cleaned."

Mueller's investigation, which found that Russian forces did attempt to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, is not a partisan issue but one that affects all Americans, Brazile said.

"Whether you're a Democrat, Republican, independent or someone else we need to take full responsibility for what happened and to ensure it doesn't happen again," she stated.

Echoing the arguments of a number of conservative figures including Mark Levin and President Trump's lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Brazile added that she believes Mueller should testify, to a certain extent, about the investigation.

"He should do a two-step. Go in private and say here is why I can't say this publicly," she said.

She added, however, that Mueller wants everyone to read the 400-page report themselves. Brazile said she's nearly finished on page 358, and that the subtleties contained within it are concerning.

"It disgusts me to read this and then get up and watch television and say excuse me, this doesn't bother you?" she said.

"It bothers me."